SMITH, Steven L.
69, joined his family among the angels on July 19, 2018. He was born on April 28, 1949, in Carmel, NY. In 1954, his family moved to Tucson. Steve was in the first graduating class of CDO High School, serving two years as their first student body president. Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Hawkes-Smith; his cousins, Brett Mitton; and Maureen Mitton Stoll (Craig Mitton deceased), his brother-in-law, Jim Hawkes (Judy); and sister-in-law; Carolyn Hawkes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean M. Smith, and Clifton H. Smith. Steve met Kathy their freshman year of college, and married in 1972. He was a Fiji and active in Sophos, Chain Gang, Bobcats, Traditions, plus one year as a cheerleader. Graduating from the UA in Business, Steve worked for TG&E as a Customer Coordinator before moving, in 1975, to Yakima, Washington, to join the family jewelry business. Steve, Kathy and her father, Wright, became the first Certified Gemologist Appraiser team in the American Gem Society, the highest gemological degree attainable, becoming IRS expert witnesses in matters related to jewelry. He was active in Rotary, served as Presidents of: Yakima Credit Bureau; Association for Community Living (Group home for the Developmentally Challenged), and PNW American Gem Society. Returning to Tucson in 1994, Steve became a realtor. He retired in 2005 after open heart surgery caused Dementia. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved the UA, the Beach Boys, a good Mai Tai, and had a smile for everyone. In lieu of flowers, Kathy would appreciate a note with your special memories of Steve. Donations may be made to UA Bobcats or SALT funds c/o UA Foundation, or to Association for Community Living, 125 N. 50th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908. Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 26, 2018, 1:00 p.m., Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St Andrews Dr., Tucson, AZ 85718, business casual or Hawaiian shirts. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Tucson, AZ.