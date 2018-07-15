SNELLEN, Harold Leroy
82, passed away on July 5, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on June 7, 1936 in Oklahoma City, OK to Harold and Stella (Hughes) Snellen. During his life, he was determined, competitive and generous in everything he attempted. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jimmie Snellen; son, Tony Snellen and wife, Stacy of Tucson, AZ; daughters, Rebecca Oravetz and Sherrie Cortez of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Lester Snellen and wife, Marion of Green Valley, AZ; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Theresa Pierson. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for three years. Leroy worked for the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) as an instructor for numerous essential aids to aircraft navigation such as Instrument Landing Systems. During his FAA employment, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in mathematics from Oklahoma City University. He left the FAA to work for the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, AZ. During his employment, he obtained a Master of Science Degree in Communications Management from the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO. Prior to his retirement, he served as Chief of Strategic Systems Implementation. In this position, he was the Program Manager responsible for the procurement, installation and operation of the U.S. Army's Worldwide Strategic Communications. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Elks' friendships and activities were an important part of his life. Leroy was an avid sports enthusiast. He played baseball, basketball, softball, golf and bowled. In sports, as in work, he gave every effort to excel. His funeral will be a private ceremony. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.