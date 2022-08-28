Sondra Match

Sondra K. Match passed away at her Tucson home on August 1st, surrounded by the beloved treasures she collected throughout her extensive travels. She was 90. Sondra, born in Tucson, raised in Detroit, also lived in Washington, DC, and Santa Fe before settling in Tucson. She was briefly married but always a free spirit. She received Masters in both Social Work and Public Health, attending Columbia and the University of Hawaii. She worked for the National Council on Aging in DC and subsequently became an expert in older workers while creating a program for the New Mexico Aging and Long Term Services Department. Sondra visited 32 countries, many for extended periods and immersions. She had a lifelong desire to learn and continued to enroll in adult education courses well into her 80's to expand her experience and knowledge. In her mid-80's she took up glass-making and gifted her friends and family with pieces that reflect her accomplishment. Sondra was someone to be reckoned with. She was vibrant, had an exceptional mind and memory, was politically involved and well-read and loved to passionately discuss national and world topics. She had a zest for life, always appreciated a great meal as she was an accomplished cook and had great love for all her dogs. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. For information, please email lrscout@icloud.com. Donations can be made to the Synagogue Kol Ami General Fund.