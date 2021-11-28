 Skip to main content
Sophia Martinez

Sophia Martinez

  • Updated

IN MEMORIAM

MARTINEZ, Sophia Grace

2006 to 2011

Sophia, 10 years have passed but it seems just like yesterday. Not a moment goes by that we don't think of you, and we often wonder what you would be like now. You are loved and missed by so many people. We love you beyond words. Love, Mama, Papa and Ryan.

