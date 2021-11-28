Sophia Martinez

IN MEMORIAM
MARTINEZ, Sophia Grace
2006 to 2011
Sophia, 10 years have passed but it seems just like yesterday. Not a moment goes by that we don't think of you, and we often wonder what you would be like now. You are loved and missed by so many people. We love you beyond words. Love, Mama, Papa and Ryan.
