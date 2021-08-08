Sophie Elder

79, passed away in her home in Tucson AZ on July 9, 2021. Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Mary; brother, Anthony and sister, Donna. Sophie was born September 15, 1941 near Taurage, Lithuania on the family farm. Sophie's parents, her aunt and brother, like thousands of other Lithuanians, fled the country as the Russians were invading the country in 1944. They, somehow, made it to the "DP'" (displaced persons camps) in Germany. Sophie was three and Tony was two. After five years, the National Catholic Relief Organization helped the family immigrate. The owner of a pea canning factory in Cleveland, WI sponsored their immigration to America. After a year, the family moved into Sheboygan, WI where Sophie grew up. Sophie met a Coast Guardsman in Sheboygan and they married November 25, 1960. She is survived by her husband, James and four children, James (Kathy), Michael (Annette), Stephani and Paul (Chamaine) and three grandchildren, Courtney (Ryan), Brianna and Austin. Sophie and Jim made a career of the Coast Guard and lived on the East Coast for ten years and the West Coast for ten years. Their second career took them to San Antonio, TX for eight years but between California and Texas, they discovered Tucson, AZ and lived for 23 years. In 1991, the Russian were "kicked" out of Lithuania and we made two trips to look for relatives which was successful and very exciting. After hearing the relatives speaking the Lithuanian language, Sophie and Tony's ability to speak the language returned. Sophie enjoyed baseball and saw many seniors working at Hi Corbett Field in 1989 and figured she could do that too. After retirement and moving to Tucson, she volunteered for the spring training games at Kino Stadium and then worked for the triple A Sidewinders for several years. Sophie enjoyed cruise-ships and she went on 15 cruises. Sophie donated her body to SCIENCE CARE in Phoenix. No services are planned.