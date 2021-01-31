Sowchan Vandenakker

VANDENAKKER, Sowchan
was born on June 30, 1950 in Malaysia. She left this world at the age of 70 on January 22, 2021 as a result of COVID-19 complications. Chan grew up in Malaysia, where she served in the Peace Corps and met her American husband. After they married, they moved to Michigan. Chan was a diligent worker and had a career as a radiologic technician at urgent care facilities in Michigan and Indiana, as well as at the Tucson Orthopedic Institute. Chan was a loving and generous wife, mother, and friend who always put others' needs before her own. With her warm heart and energetic spirit, she enjoyed volunteering at various places in Tucson, including her church St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the Tucson Symphony, Arizona Opera, and Arizona Theater Company. Chan will be missed greatly in her community.
Chan was preceded in death by husband, Robert Vandenakker; brother, Siew Meng Yip and sister, Soh Pin Yip. Chan is survived by daughter, Alethea (William) Halstead; brother, Siew Wah (Lian Ai) Yip; sister, Sew Ling Yip; brother, Swee Chang (Josephine) Yip; sister, Sow Lan (Yuen Choi) Yip; sister-in-law, Yuli Tjhai and brother-in-law, Jim (Jeanette) Vandenakker. She is also survived by ten nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 829 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85701. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.