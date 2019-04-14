SPALDING, Irene Leslie "Leslie"
of Tucson passed away March 25, 2019 at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her son, Chadwick Spalding; her sister, Carolyn J. Baker; her mother, Wilma J. (Emery) Bateman; her father, Richard J. Emery and her stepfather, Robert N. Bateman. She is survived by sisters, Judith A. Stratman (Terry) and Christine J. Ehlers; brother, Richard A. Emery (Jane); stepbrother, James Bateman (Frieda); stepsister, Joanne Bergman; stepson, Kimo Spalding and numerous nieces, nephews, step-niece and nephews and her beloved dog, Oliver. Leslie had been employed in intake and marketing positions by Family Care and Harmony Hospices in Tucson. She enjoyed arts and crafts, was an avid gardener and was active in the Hummin'n and Strummin'n and Senior groups in Picture Rocks. The family will be holding a private Memorial Service. Donations may be made to the Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research Center at https://www.angiopathy.org/about. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel