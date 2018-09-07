SPENCER, Christie Sherwood 12/24/1955 - 8/28/2018
Christie left us Tuesday, August 28th, for a "gig" in heaven. Christie is working the crowd right about now by listening ... offering her wisdom and expertise ... and using one of her famous lines: "Well, how big are your dreams?" We know she is the right person for the job. Christie was born in Mankato, MN, and spent her childhood summers in East Glacier Park, MT. A big road trip south planted her in Tucson in 1977. She built Design Definitions back in 1991 out of her two-bedroom townhome. Her place was filled with her designs, which she had built, sewn and hot-glue gunned herself! Christie opened Focus on Flowers in 1993 as a sister company to Design Definitions as she wanted truly event-based floral excellence. She was a true pioneer in the crazy world of special events. Her passion never wavered in 27 years, as she liked to say, "we are making memories." When you hired Design Definitions you became family and the family is HUGE! There was NOTHING that EVER stopped Christie from helping others on a professional or personal level. That was, until cancer. Even throughout her fight, she still managed to maintain her passion for both. Christie was a special warrior for St. Luke's Home in the Desert. She served on the Board of Trustees and created Sensational Settings, which had an 18-year run. This event brought the community together and raised money for the home. Her hands touched so many charitable entities such as TROT, El Rio Foundation, American Heart Association, Angel Charity, Baile de las Flores, American Diabetes Association, Autism Society of Southern Arizona and the list is endless. She truly cared about people who were in need. Family was everything to Christie. Her world revolved around her husband of 28 years, Craig Spencer. He is an only child that bravely entered into the Sherwood Tribe! Her sense of humor and work ethic was courtesy of her parents, Wick and Jane Sherwood. She was the fierce enforcer and protector of her three brothers Mike "Woody" of East Glacier Park, Montana; David of Kodiak, Alaska; Greg of Fridley, Minnesota; and two sisters, Mollie (Mike) Quatraro and Jennie Sherwood, both of Tucson. She adored her two nephews, Wyatt Sherwood and Nic Quatraro. She loved to throw special parties for her in-laws, Bill and Patricia Spencer of Phoenix. Our family also would like to send our heartfelt thanks to TMC Hospice and the staff of its inpatient unit, Peppi's House. Your work is profound and meaningful. Christie would love any support to be sent to: https://www.stlukeshometucson.org/donate/ A Celebration of Life will be held at The Oasis at Wild Horse ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde, Tucson on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., http://www.wldhorse.com/contactAddr.html