SPENCER, Sophia M.
98, of Tucson, Arizona, died at her home surrounded by her children on July 14, 2018, of complications from congestive heart failure. Sophia was the widow of Laurence A. Spencer, who died in 2004. She was a devoted wife, beloved mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born July 5, 1920, in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Blanche L. (Swain) Counos, of Surrey, England, and Thomas W Counos, of Lehana, Greece. She spent her childhood in Vermont and New York state. The Counos family owned and operated the Blue Lion Restaurant in St. Albans VT for many years, where Sophia worked as a young woman. Sophia received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Vermont in 1943 in Elementary Education. She taught in Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. She retired at the age of 76 as the Head Preschool Teacher at Bridge to Learning Child Care Center. At Bridge to Learning she was renowned by parents and children for "Mrs. Spencer's Science" class. She also gave many years of service to the NW Chapter of the New Jersey Association for the Education of the Young Child, where she served as Newsletter Editor and Recording Secretary. Sophia met Larry while teaching in Conn. They were married on August 17, 1950. The Spencers resided in Connecticut and Massachusetts before relocating to Morris Plains, NJ. They lived in New Jersey for 30 years retiring to Tucson, AZ in 1998. Sophia had a lifelong love of music, sang in many church choirs and participated in amateur musical productions. Sophia is survived by three children, Marjory S. Franklin (Arlington VA), Judith S. Gurr (Sacramento CA), Peter F. Spencer (Tucson AZ); four grandchildren, Christina, Laura, William, and Sam; and two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Makayla. She is also survived by her sister, Anastasia Molaris and a host of nieces and nephews. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and brothers, George and William Counos. Services will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Desert Skies United Methodist Church, 355 N. Houghton Road with a reception to follow at the church. She will be laid to rest with her husband Larry at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. Donations may be made to: "Project Night Night", Kendra Robins, 148 Beulah St., San Francisco, CA 94117.