Stacey Nichols

NICHOLS, Stacey Layne
58, died on January 2, 2021 at her home in Tucson. She was a native of Shelbyville, KY and was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church. Stacey was a real estate agent with Long Realty Company. She loved to scuba dive, parasail, travel, play golf, and she even parachuted from a plane. She was kind, compassionate, fun-loving, energetic and industrious. Her survivors are her father, Doyle Nichols; her mother, Mary Lloyd Farmer; her sister, Robin Nichols Roberts (Gene); her brother, Grant Nichols (Kim). She was a blessing to all her family. Celebration of Life service: 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the SHANNON FUNERAL HOME in Shelbyville, KY. Visitation: 2:00 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy: Shelbyville First Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.