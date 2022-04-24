Stacy Martin

Stacy Wade Rothwell Muratore Martin ("Stwade"), 55, of Tucson, AZ, passed away April 8, 2022. She was born April 6, 1967 in Northridge, CA, moved to Tucson, AZ in 1973, attended Catalina High School, graduated from Palo Verde High School ('85) and attended the University of Arizona.

Stacy was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey A. Martin, and her mother, Glynda Mastrangelo. She is survived by her father, John (Bonny) Rothwell; sisters, Pamela Dishongh and Alison (John) Rothwell-McAdorey; brothers, Louis Mastrangelo, Donald (Rachel) Mastrangelo, Brian (Santa) Wear and Brandon Wear; daughters, Riley Muratore and Kirby Rothwell Muratore and granddaughter, Ellory Muratore-Almeida.

Stacy was passionate, philanthropic, and an incredibly intelligent and generous person. Of her connections to the community, she was most proud of her affiliations with the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry (Jobs Daughters, Bethel 18) and the Junior League of Tucson. She was also a talented cook, painter and musician, playing six instruments. She loved her daughters and her husband immensely, and she will be greatly missed by many people. Oasis Cremation.