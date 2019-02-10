STACY, Ron
Born February 19, 1940 passed away early the morning of January 31, 2019. He spent 22 years as the Director of Transportation for the T.U.S.D. school district. He leaves behind one son, three grandkids, three great-grandkids, three sisters and two brothers, plenty of close friends, plenty of kids who called him uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister. He will be greatly missed by all. Ron served in the United States Navy. Celebration of Life will be held at Pantano Christian Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., 1755 S. Houghton Rd., Tucson, AZ 85748. Reception to follow immediately after celebration at Pantano's courtyard. In lieu of flowers condolences can be sent to the church, please donate to A.Z.O.D.A. (Arizona Organization for Disabled Athletes). Mail donations to 5161 W. Monte Carlo Dr., Tucson, AZ. 85745 Please come as you are, NO DRESS CLOTHES PLEASE. If you knew Ron this is what he would want. Any questions please call 520-909-4157.