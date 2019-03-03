STANFORD, Cynthia Ann
born on February 7, 1960, passed away on February 13, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gloria and the late William Stanford of Milwaukee, WI. Fond sister of Peter (Katherine) and Aunt of Anne Stanford, St. Louis, MO. Also survived by dear relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her kindness and generosity of spirit. Cynthia was devoted to her family, wide circle of friends, and beloved pets, especially Kenzie. She will live in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road. Friends are invited to gather at the Parish Hall immediately after the Service. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.