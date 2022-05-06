Stanley Benjamin

Benjamin, Stanley George

1942-2022

Much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away April 27, 2022. Stan was born in Miami, Fla. to Stanley Franklin Benjamin and Betty Elane Tobias. At the age of 18 he left his grandfather's garage and joined the Air Force. His first assignment brought him to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson where he met and soon married Cornelia Nosal, his wife of 60 years. Later, sent to Guam, M.I. as town Security Police he was found to be too young to enter any bars and so spent a year working a Brig with a Marine unit, one of his favorite assignments.

From the Air Force he embarked on a 20-year stint with the Tucson Police Department during which he earned his B.A. in Public Administration from the U. of A. His Concealed Camera Program revolutionized robbery investigations by TPD, resulting in a 100% conviction rate.

He not only enjoyed his police work but especially being involved with TPD history, becoming the Department historian. In 2004 he and Captain Terry Rozema, TPD co-wrote and published "Tucson Police Department 1871 to 2004" a proud accomplishment.

After his retirement he maintained his interest in S. Arizona and self-published 15 books on small towns and Police Departments. He was also an avid collector of police memorabilia.

He leaves behind his wife, Connie, a daughter Margaret (James) and a son, Stanley George Benjamin, Jr., grandchildren Lovey, Michael, Pablo, Cassandra (Thomas), Garrett (Samantha) and 5 great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed and remembered for his knowledge and generosity. Visitation: 10am - 12pm, May 10th, South Lawn, 5401 S. Park, followed by a Memorial Service and interment. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the TPD Fraternal Order of Police, https://tucsonfoplodge1.com or any Veterans organization.

