Stanley Brown

BROWN, Stanley Edgar
April 27, 1932 - November 17, 2020
MSGT. Stanley E. Brown USAF (Ret.) passed away November 17, 2020 after a long, vibrant, accomplished life. He was born April 27, 1932 in Tawas City, Michigan. Stanley was a 38-year veteran in the United States Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard serving in Korea and Panama. In 1975, Stanley was named one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the United States Air Force and was honored in Washington D.C. He loved his country and as a recruiter presented Operation Patriotism for Tucson school children; teaching them the history of our country and American flag. He always had a flag on his flagpole at his Winterhaven home and would freely give flags to those in need. Stanley's service in civic organizations include; Master Mason of Nelson Bledsoe Lodge #74 F&AM, Past Master of Aaron Lodge #49 F&AM (1972), Order of the Eastern Star (Saguaro Chapter #48) serving as Worthy Grand Patron of Arizona (1981), and Order of Amaranth (Tucson Court #5). He was very proud of his service as General Grand Chapter committee member for Service Dogs for the Military raising charitable donations for the project. Stanley attended the University of Arizona and following his retirement he attended Pima Community College finishing with four degrees. He was a member of Catalina United Methodist Church where he and his wife Shirley were married April of 1962.A resident of Winterhaven for over 56 years he served on the Board of Directors. One highlight every year was setting up lights and displays with the family for The Winterhaven Festival of Lights. Stanley was always willing to help his neighbors and loved to talk to everyone. He was well suited to and loved welcoming new residents to the neighborhood. It came as no surprise that during he and Shirley's many travels Stanley always seemed to know someone. He never met a stranger. One of his favorite places, though, was the family cabin in the Santa Catalina Mountains. He often sat on the deck watching birds, squirrels, deer, and turkeys; listening to the wind blow through the trees, a thunderstorm roll-in, or, of course, visiting with the neighbors!
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley, and his children, Jeffrey, Jonathan (Lisa), Jordan, Julie, Jason (Sarah); nine grandchildren, J.T., Joshua (Erica), Blair, Kellyn, McKenna, Jeremy, Sophia, Samuel, Jacob and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Luna.
Due to the COVID pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held in April. At that time, he will receive Military Honors and the Masonic Tribute.In honor of Stanley's life and love of animals, donations may be made in his name to Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
