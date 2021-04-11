Stanley Stamps

STAMPS, Stanley W. "Stan"
Lt. Colonel USAF (Retired)
Stan, at the age of 82 made his last flight west during the early morning of April 1, 2021, opening day of the MLB season; he was probably flying an H-3 helicopter!
He was born in Evansville, Ind. in 1938 and was raised in Boonville Ind. He graduated from Boonville High School in 1956. He played basketball in high school and received a Basketball Scholarship to attend Evansville College (now Evansville University). He graduated in 1960. He immediately entered the USAF, attended fixed wing pilot training as a prerequisite of Helicopter School, received his silver wings and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt.
He then served as a helicopter pilot/operations officer at the following stateside locations: Little Rock AFB, AR, Matagorda Island AFB TX, Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ, and Langley AFB VA. He served overseas in Ecuador, South Korea, Japan, Okinawa, Vietnam, and Thailand. He flew H-19's and finished his flying career in an H-3 catching Drones midair in foreign countries which were very crucial in averting activity of the enemy moving into South Korea. He retired from the USAF at Davis-Monthan AFB in January 1985.
He is survived by three daughters, Sara Clifton (Todd deceased) of Cary, NC, Tara Burge of Phoenix, AZ, Lana Meell of Phoenix, AZ and his son, Mark Stamps (Liane) of Chandler, AZ. He is also survived by caregiver, Debi Dorman (Joe deceased) and Carolyn Dupont, friends of 37+ years, Art and Mariann Straub, neighbors of 37+ years and Melinda Hinkle (friend/caregiver) of 22+ years.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, as well as six great- grandchildren.
Stan was extremely proud of his AF service and his setting an AF Record with 4,045 flying hours in the H-19 helicopter.
His friendly smile, pleasing personality and great sense of humor will be missed by many.
An "Invitation Only" Memorial Service will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ on Friday, April 16, 2021; at 11:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook by going to East Lawn Palms Mortuary & East Lawn Palms Cemetery | Facebook at the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Arizona Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719. Any mailings can be sent to Stan Stamps, 4055 W. Dublin St., Chandler, AZ 85226.