Stanley Stamps

STAMPS, Stanley W. "Stan"

Lt. Colonel USAF (Retired)

Stan, at the age of 82 made his last flight west during the early morning of April 1, 2021, opening day of the MLB season; he was probably flying an H-3 helicopter!

He was born in Evansville, Ind. in 1938 and was raised in Boonville Ind. He graduated from Boonville High School in 1956. He played basketball in high school and received a Basketball Scholarship to attend Evansville College (now Evansville University). He graduated in 1960. He immediately entered the USAF, attended fixed wing pilot training as a prerequisite of Helicopter School, received his silver wings and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt.

He then served as a helicopter pilot/operations officer at the following stateside locations: Little Rock AFB, AR, Matagorda Island AFB TX, Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ, and Langley AFB VA. He served overseas in Ecuador, South Korea, Japan, Okinawa, Vietnam, and Thailand. He flew H-19's and finished his flying career in an H-3 catching Drones midair in foreign countries which were very crucial in averting activity of the enemy moving into South Korea. He retired from the USAF at Davis-Monthan AFB in January 1985.