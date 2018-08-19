STEDRONSKY, Bruce Edward
62, passed away peacefully in his home on August 10, 2018, after a long battle with COPD. His two daughters were by his side. He elected to have his body donated for medical research. The family will hold a private gathering to celebrate Bruce's life. Bruce was born in Aiken, South Carolina to his parents Vernon and Erlene Stedronsky on March 21, 1956. He was married to Rebecca in April of 1980. He was a "jack of all trades" and worked hard throughout his life. He never met a stranger and was liked by all. Bruce is preceded in death by his mother Erlene and his brother, David. He is survived by his ex-wife, Rebecca; his daughters, Vanessa Friedman (David) and Alexis Martinez (Jimmy); his sisters, Carol Giannini, Ellen Morgan, and Janet Stedronsky; his father Vernon and step-mother, Shirley; five grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Bruce's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff of Wings of Hope Hospice for the incredible care they provided during his final months on Earth. He is now laughing with his Lord in heaven as his favorite attribute about God was His sense of humor. Arrangements by RESEARCH FOR LIFE.