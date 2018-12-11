STEINHOFF, Edward
died in Tucson, Arizona on Friday, December 7, 2018 at the age of 84. Edward is survived by his loving wife Petricia, nee Zygey, of 62 years, his children, Margaret Steinhoff (Peter Kostant) of Cumberland, Rhode Island and Edward Steinhoff (Tereze) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Megan Price Binder (Nicholas), Emily Price Mo (Prestin), Alexander Steinhoff, Ellen Price, and Alyssa Steinhoff, and his brother, Frederick Steinhoff. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Karen Steinhoff Price and his, sister Janet Steinhoff. Edward was born on April 1, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Friedrich Ernst Clarence Steinhoff and Helen Marie Hedrick Steinhoff. He graduated from Purdue University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and that same year married Petricia whom he met at a lake in Northern Indiana in 1951. Edward and Petricia moved to Midland, Michigan where he began a long and distinguished career with Dow Corning Corporation, holding several key positions in process development, process engineering and economic evaluation. In 1970, Edward participated in the two-year Alfred P. Sloan Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which lead to a Master of Science in Management. Edward was named manager of Dow Corning Latin America in 1974 and became director of personnel and communications and a vice president of the corporation in 1980. Edward became director of manufacturing and engineering in 1984 and became vice president for finance and chief financial officer in 1985. He retired from Dow Corning in 1994. Edward was named an Outstanding Chemical Engineer and a Distinguished Engineering Alumnus by the Purdue University School of Engineering in 1989. After retiring from Dow Corning, Edward and Petricia moved to Tucson where he was an active volunteer with several Tucson organizations, including the United Way of Tucson, Annual Catholic Appeal, Catholic Foundation, and Theatre Program Advisory Board at the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television. Edward will be remembered by his family and all of those he touched throughout his life as a kind, gentle, and patient man who treated everyone with the utmost respect. His grandchildren also remember him as a playful man who loved getting down on the floor to play games with them and read to them. His grandchildren inherited his passions and hobbies including his love of games, sports, travel and most of all his family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the chapel at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the parish hall. Bishop Gerald Frederick Kicanas will officiate the Memorial Mass. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edward's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television. Donations can be mailed to CFA Development Office, PO Box 21004, Rm 113, Tucson, AZ 85721-0004, made online at UAFoundation.org or by calling the Development office at 520-621-9057. Edward not only served on the Theatre Program Advisory Board, but he and Petricia also enjoyed many theatre events at U of A since moving to Tucson. The family would like to thank the Neuro ICU staff at Banner University Medical Center for their outstanding and compassionate care over the past several weeks. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.