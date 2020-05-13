Stephan Mcfadden

MCFADDEN, Stephan "Brad"
The University of Arizona's Disability Resource Center and Adaptive Athletics mourns the sudden passing of Coach Stephan "Brad" McFadden (November 22, 1977 - May 6, 2020).
Coach McFadden moved to Tucson in 1999 to pursue academics and athletics. Ultimately receiving his degree from Northern Arizona University, Brad was a committed and dedicated Wildcat, active in both of University of Arizona's Wheelchair Tennis and Wheelchair Rugby programs. Brad loved sports and he loved to introduce people with disabilities to the wheelchair sports community. Brad became Assistant Coach of the UA's Wheelchair Rugby team in 2014, and was promoted to Head Coach in 2016 where he led the team to its first national title in 2018 and supported them in successfully defending that title the following year in 2019.
Coach McFadden will be remembered as a great coach, dear friend, dedicated father, loving husband and son. He is survived by his wife, Marie; two young daughters, Avril and Alaina; his mother and stepfather, Janet and Jeff and sister, Jennifer.
To help support his family at this difficult time, his friends and family have established this Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-and-memory-of-brad-mcfadden
