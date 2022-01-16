Stephanie Friedrichsen

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIEDRICHSEN, Stephanie M. (Hartusch)

Born September 20, 1954 - December 28, 2021, was raised in Pennsauken, NJ. Attended St. Peter's School/Church, Pennsauken High class of 1972. Preceded by our parents, Frank and Genevieve Hartusch, and her beloved cats, Kitty, Cali and Ansha.

Stephanie (Hartusch/Taylor) was a sergeant in the US Marines from 1974 to 1979. Stationed in 29 Palms, El Toro, CA and completed her term in Arlington, VA, working at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Resident of Tucson, AZ for over 30 years, loved animals, art, sewing, quilting, jewelry, traveling. Stephanie worked for Title Security for many years before retiring. Stephanie bravely fought and surrendered too Pick's Disease after a seven-year battle.

Survived by sisters, Jennifer Hartusch, Georgi Ann (Hartusch) Mackenzie Davis (Michael); nephew, James Mackenzie (Lora); great-niece, Madeline Mackenzie, husband Terry Friedrichsen and Family of AZ and WI.

Special Thanks to "JT", and Hospice Family care, and Senior Helpers for their loving support.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer Assoc. or to your local Animal Shelter.

Many beloved Friends and Family from coast to coast will miss Stephanie's smile and sweet laugh. OORAH! Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

