Stephen Boyle

BOYLE, Stephen P.
Green Valley, AZ and Tenants Harbor, ME - Stephen P. Boyle, 80, died September 7, 2020 at home with his loving wife Margorie and his daughters by his side.
Steve was born on January 28, 1940, the only child of James and Gertrude Boyle and was reared in Orange, CT. He attended Amity High School in Woodbridge, CT, Juniata College, PA, and the University of Connecticut where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Steve often said that there was no greater honor than to be a man who was called Dad and, by his grandchildren, Poppie. This wonderful dad will be forever remembered by his beloved wife of 34 years, Margorie Engel and his five daughters, Wendy (John) McGeehan of Philadelphia, PA, Hollie (Will) Schwartz of Chevy Chase, MD, Beth (Dennis) Casey of Virginia Beach, VA, Candace Boyle (Matt Whalen) of Hamden, CT, Jenny (Alex) Ryer of Winchester, MA and 11 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by his former wife, Lorraine Sampara Boyle.
Professionally, Steve worked in the financial field. He began his career in the investment department of Connecticut Savings Bank and then as a Trust Investment Officer at Citytrust Bank in Bridgeport, CT. His advancement continued at Citytrust where he served as an Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Trust Department. In 1990, he moved to Boston where he served as Managing Director of Fiduciary and Investment Services at Choate Hall and Stewart LLP. Throughout his life, Steve was active in both the business and civic communities, not-for-profit boards, Alumni of Sigma Chi Fraternity, UConn Women's basketball, and U of Arizona Women's basketball.
In their 13 years of retirement, he and his wife, Dr. Margorie Engel, lived in Tenants Harbor, ME and Green Valley, AZ. However, their passion for travel and visits to over 130 countries meant the World was their home. Sailing was also Steve's passion; thus he wishes to spend eternity among the seas. His ashes will be scattered within Penobscot Bay, ME, at a later date. Fair winds and following seas to our beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Arizona Women's Basketball program, 1 National Championship Drive, PO Box 210096, Tucson, Arizona 85721 or https://give.uafoundation.org/womens-basketball. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.
