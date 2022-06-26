Stephen Coppock

Stephen Lester Coppock lived from 1942 to 4/13/2022. He could tell a great joke, cook and serve delicious barbecue and his intellect was world-class. He was a gifted reporter with opportunities to interact with influencers like John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Stephen Sondheim. He was a successful small business operator, a global marketing professional, a children's book author and publisher, supportive father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loving husband and companion. Stephen was born in Linton, Indiana, attended Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, and went on to Butler University studying pharmacy and broadcast media, attempting stand-up comedy along the way. Butler University was where he met and eventually married his wife of almost 56 years, Christina. He is survived by his son, Gregory (Janet) of Fallbrook, CA; his daughter Laura of Saguache, CO; his grandchildren Colby Duty (Chad), Shayli Benner (Davis), Taryn Froeberg (Mike), Elizabeth Hammond (Matt), and his great-grandchildren Dustin, Everly, Lyla, Gunnar, Quinn, Alani, Presley, and Isaac. A family celebration of his life and Christina's will be held on June 27, which would have been their 58th wedding anniversary. Arrangements by Trident Society.