Stephen Earls

Beloved father, husband, brother, and son Stephen Charles Earls, 67, passed away on June 20, 2022 after battling cancer for eight months. Steve was born on September 12, 1954, to Richard and Gertrude Earls in Tucson, AZ. In 1982, he met his wife Lori and her two-year-old son, Nicholas. Steve and Lori went on to have two more children, Brandon and Sheila. Between their three children they have 10 grandchildren. Steve was predeceased by his mother Trudy Earls, his father Richard Earls, and his aunt Gerry Langlois. He is survived by his wife Lori, their children Nick, Brandon, and Sheila, and his siblings Paul, Mike, Patrick, Therese, and Peter. For more information: https://www.forevermissed.com/stephen-charles-earls/about A memorial celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Tucson Botanical Gardens on 10/23/2022 at 11:00 a.m. ??