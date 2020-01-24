GOLDSTEIN, Dr. Stephen A.
On January 22, 2020, the Justice League bid a final farewell to the REAL Superman: Dr. Stephen A. Goldstein. Stephen was surrounded by his beloved family and friends when he peacefully slipped his planetary bonds and left to conquer worlds unknown.
Born in Buffalo, NY in 1969, Stephen raced to the finish line four minutes before the arrival of his identical twin brother. His superpower was the ability to transform ordinary strangers into lifelong friends. He welcomed all with robust bear-hugs and left each of us feeling like a celebrity. He was an excellent cook with a tendency to leave the kitchen looking like a war-zone - apparently cleaning up was Stephen's Kryptonite. He was up for any adventure and spent the summer after college touring the US with his brother in a small Civic Sedan with a two-man tent.
Stephen earned his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Syracuse and underwent ENT training at Thomas Jefferson Medical Center. After a fellowship at Emory, he returned to Philadelphia where he served as the director of Facial Plastic Surgery. He relocated to Tucson in 2010 as an Associate Professor and started the new department of ENT and Residency Training. Dr. Goldstein's philosophy was to treat every patient with compassion and respect - a goal he met with resounding success.
Stephen's greatest pride was his marriage to Dr. Melanie McCarty. Together, Melanie and Stephen welcomed three sons and have filled these fleeting years with joy, adventure, and love.
His loving family includes his wife, Melanie, and their three sons (junior superheroes) Leo (6), Milo (4), and Jonah (4). He will be missed by so many, but especially his mother, Karen Tabor; siblings, Scott (Suzy) Goldstein, Lori (Mark) Motis, Kim (David) Kaffey and also Sheila and Linn McCarty.
Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michaels School in honor of Dr. Stephen Goldstein. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.