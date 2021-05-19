Stephen Kass

27, of Tucson, passed away on May 5, 2021. He was born on November 16, 1993 in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his parents, Tammy (Johnson) Kass, Gregory Kass and his brother, Bryan Kass. Stephen loved to help others, and his smile and sense of humor could light up any room. He will be missed by so many! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tucsonheartsofgold.org Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.