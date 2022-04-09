Stephen King

KING, Stephen F., Jr.

Tucson, AZ

Stephen was a native of Cooperstown, NY, the son of Stephen F. King Sr. and Anna Grace Johnson King. A graduate of Cooperstown HS, Steve attended Penn State. He is an Army veteran serving as a Sargent in Germany during the closing of Bradenburg Gate.

While residing in DeRuyder, NY Steve was employed by Haines Sales Corp as a manufacturers representative, where he spent 36 fun and rewarding years. As the president of the Ruritan Civic Club he established the Cortland County Rural Health Services and started the very early utilization of Physician Assistants in remote settings.

After his retirement, Steve and his wife Patricia relocated to Tucson, AZ where Steve became President of the Board of Directors of Far Horizons Mobile Home Estates and he was very active in the community. He and Pat especially enjoyed running the BINGO. Steve attended St. Cyril of Alexandria Church in Tucson where he is a past President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Cyril's and he ran the food pantry.

In 1988 Steve married Patricia Miller and they enjoyed their honeymoon of 34 years. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Rachel King Blue; son, Stephen F. King III; twi stepdaughters, Kelly Smith and Karen McClary; a stepson, David Chrostowski; sister, Sandra K. Richmond; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a niece, two nephews and two cousins.

Services will be held at Maurer Funeral Home, 300 Second St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Calling hours are on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and a funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, Liverpool, NY on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

