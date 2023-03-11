Stephen Moos, 79 passed away surrounded by his family on January 25, 2023. He is survived by his children, Brian (Darcy) and Stephanie (Adam) and granddaughter, Leli. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward, Jeffrey, and Richard, and his sister-in-law Carolyn and brother-in-law William. Steve was born in Mexico City in 1943. He attended the American High School in Mexico City, the Texas Military Institute, and graduated from Catalina High School in Tucson. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Architecture and practiced as an architect in Tucson for over 30 years. Steve was an avid golfer and played with the Randolph and Saguaro Men's Clubs. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, who passed in 2016. Services will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24.