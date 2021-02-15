Stephen Nelson

69, was intelligent, kind, generous, and thoughtful. He took great joy in all that life had to offer and great joy in sharing that with others. He offered honesty, integrity, and no judgment. He always challenged assumptions and himself. Steve was a mentor and friend to many in each chapter of his life. Simply put, Steve made people's lives better with his wit, wisdom, and generous soul. Steve was born on April 30, 1951, in Racine, Wisconsin to Paul and Joan (Shelhart) Nelson. He was a 1969 graduate of McCluer High School in Florissant, Missouri where he carried a Beatles haircut and easy smile. After spending his college years letting his hair grow, riding motorcycles, and listening to music, especially Clapton, Steve made a living as a quality engineer and quality manager for more than 25 years. Steve proudly retired early to focus on the things he enjoyed like his Harley Davidson, his boat, music, golfing, and playing pool. Steve passed away February 2, 2021, at his home in Tucson, Arizona after a short battle with Cancer. He will be deeply missed by his significant other, Trish; his golfing and pool buddies, his high school sweetheart, Patty, with whom he remained friends for more than 50 years; and all those whose minds and souls he touched. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, father, and wife Rebecca. He is survived by his brother, John.