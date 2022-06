Steve Urban, prior resident of Tucson, passed away in DeLand, FL on May 22, 2022. Steve, born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada was a naturalized American citizen. In the 1990s, he was a Corrections Officer with the Arizona State Prison System. Cremation will take place in Florida, and his remains will be scattered by family here in Tucson. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation and Funeral Home.