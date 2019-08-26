ZEGURA, Stephen L.
passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 75. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Arizona Inn in Tucson. For details, please contact the Zegura family at memorialslz19@gmail.com. Born in San Francisco, California, Steve was the eldest child of Dragomir Božo Zegura and Adele (June) Perelli-Minetti. In 1965, he earned his BA in anthropology, magna cum laude and with departmental honors, at Stanford University; and he received his master's degree and doctorate in human biology in 1971 from the University of Wisconsin (Madison). After a brief stint at New York University, Steve moved to Tucson in the fall of 1972 and was a professor at the University of Arizona, where he taught physical anthropology and human genetics. With a keen and discerning intellect and passion for sharing knowledge, Steve was an enthusiastic teacher and mentor who challenged and inspired his students for over four decades. Outside of academia, Steve was a fixture on the Tucson amateur golf scene, first at Randolph Men's Club and later with the Sahuaro Men's Club, where he became known affectionately as "Doc" and "Zoggo" among his closest friends and family. He was also an avid food and wine enthusiast, sports fan, and patron of the arts--especially opera, ballet, and chamber music. Steve is survived by his beloved wife and companion, Elizabeth; his son, Dan; his daughter-in-law, Ellen and his granddaughters, Carmen and Bethany; his daughter, Krista and his son-in-law, Adam (Sowlati) and his brother, Petar; his sister-in-law, Sue; his nephew, Nathan and Nathan's children, Arden and Bryce and wife, Kaila. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory can be made to the Amerind Foundation and Museum, the Colibri Center for Human Rights, the Loft Cinema, St. Michael's Guatemala Project, or the UA School of Anthropology. Please see Legacy.com for the full obituary.