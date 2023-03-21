Sterling was born in Flushing, New York on May 7th, 1980 at Booth Memorial Hospital and passed at home in Tucson, Arizona on March 3, 2023. She was 43 years old. Sterling grew up in Vacaville, California where she graduated from Will C Wood High School in 1998. During 97-98 season their team, Wildcats, won the Division 1 Championship. She and her basketball teammates will be honored at Hall of Fame award ceremony (during the Wildcats Fund Raiser) on March 25th with her mom accepting her award posthumously. After graduating high school Sterling moved to Tucson where she planned on attending Pima Community College. Sterling loved sports (Raiders, Warriors). She also enjoyed grilling - always a running commentary on who the best griller was. She also enjoyed dancing, comedy, music & movies. Later Sterling became interested in motorcycles. She was also an honorary member of the motorcycle club (Deuces) in Phoenix, Az. She had many friends and family who will miss her dearly. Her big heart, lively spirit, humor and beautiful smile. Sterling was proceeded in Death by her Father, William K Moss (New York), Grandmothers, Mary Evans (North Chicago, IL) and Virginia Ruth Tait (Lake Forest, IL) and her Uncle Walter Tait (San Francisco). She leaves behind her mother Carol Barnett (Fairfield, Ca) her uncle and aunt, James and Cenie Evans, and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on March 24th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm at First Baptist Church, 1127 Davis St, Vacaville, Ca 95687 with Pastor Leroy Gainey officiating. A celebration is also planned directly after the service (location to be determined). Flowers and Cards can be sent to Family of Sterling Barnett, First Baptist Church, 1127 Davis St, Vacaville, CA 95687.??