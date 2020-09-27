Steve Jones

 Skip to main content
JONES, Steve A.

66, went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. Survived by his wife Linda; their children, Jason (Carrie), Karen (Jason) Lotz, Katie, Angie, nine grandchildren; mother Evelyn; sisters, Rebecca and Donna. Predeceased by his father Charlie; brother, Gary and grandbaby Ava Jones. Steve was a gifted teacher, children's education minister and had a PhD in patience and a servant's heart. He enjoyed fishing, camping and knew how to set up a 5-star campsite. Steve inspired all with his courage and humor during his two-year cancer illness. Celebration of Life service deferred due to Covid19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

