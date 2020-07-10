Steve Romero

57, of Tucson passed away June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Oscar R. Romero. Survived by wife, Monica Romero; mother, Carmen Romero; son, Angel Montalvo; sister; Rosalie; brothers, Oscar Jr., Felix; grandchildren, Brian Shelton, DeAngelo, Kailey, Ava-Lynn, Quinn Montalvo; Niece, Yesenia; Nephews, Felix Jr., Jesus, Ezekiel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be live streamed. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

