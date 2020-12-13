Steve Romero

ROMERO, Steve
On the afternoon of November 30, 2020, Steve passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest. He was 61 years old. He was born on June 3, 1959 to Ramiro and Arlene Romero in Tucson, Arizona. Steve had a sister, Cathy Romero and a brother, Raymond Romero. Steve attended Pueblo Gardens Elementary school where he showed interest in music, and chose the trumpet as his choice of instrument. In the following years his trumpet playing abilities had become so advanced, he began playing in bands with friends. He began playing in local Tucson Tex-Mex bands like Young Breed and Sun Breed, which led to becoming one of the founding members of the band Festival, playing countless weddings, quinceañeras and various Battle of The Bands events. Steve joined military service that started at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas in 1984. He is survived by his son, whom he loved so much, Louie Romero; his mother, Arlene Romero and brother, Raymond Romero. He will be missed dearly by family and friends. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
