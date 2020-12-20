Steven Brainerd

BRAINERD, Steven M.
born in Milwaukee, WI on June 1, 1948 and passed away December 10, 2020. He is survived by his only son, Greg Brainerd. Steve was an avid collector of stamps, first day covers, baseball and football memorabilia. He co-authored the book Minor League Football, 1960-1985: Standings, Statistics, and Rosters. He loved the Packers and attending his monthly stamp club meetings. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
