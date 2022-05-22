Steven Brubaker

Steven Mark Brubaker, 61, passed away on May 12, 2022 in his hometown of Tucson, AZ after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was born August 3, 1960, the second child of musicians Dale and Carol Brubaker. His parents introduced Steven to the cello at age four and he excelled at music, playing in the Tucson Junior Strings and singing with the Tucson Boys Chorus. He was a longtime member of the Tucson Symphony and Principal Cellist of the Tucson Pops, giving many performances in the community. His love for music (especially jazz and the Bach Cello Suites) was always a positive force in his life. Steven also found joy in drawing and watercolor painting throughout his life, including his youthful caricatures of musicians with their instruments and more recently when he brought his sketch pad to a family gathering in Sedona.