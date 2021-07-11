Steven Haight

 Skip to main content
HAIGHT, Steven J.

took his first breath in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 26, 1941 and took his last breath on June 22, 2021 after a lengthy battle with lung issues. Steve grew up in the Minneapolis area and was a court reporter in Indiana and Iowa before relocating to, and continuing his profession in, Tucson in 1986. Always an active outdoors person, he was a tournament tennis player, avid golfer, and enjoyed hiking, biking and other outdoor activities. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brunotte; his three children, Jill (Charlie) Drier, Michelle and Daniel; five grandchildren and three feline companions. Memorial donations should be made to your favorite local animal shelter. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

