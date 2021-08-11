 Skip to main content
Steven Keller

age 71, passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 16, 2021. He was born in Newburgh, N.Y. on December 17, 1949. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or The Sierra Club. A special debt of gratitude goes to Geoffrey Ahern, MD, Arista Hospice and Pacifica Memory Care.

