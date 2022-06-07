Steven Reiter

Reiter, Steven R.

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Steven Robert Reiter on May 26, 2022.

Steven was born on May 16, 1963 in Glendale, California to Gretchen & Francis Reiter. He was their 4th child and was his mom's "bundle of joy".

He grew up in Placentia, Ca., and went to Valencia High School. Steve participated in water polo & threw discus and shot put for the Track & Field team. He was also a proud Eagle Scout.

Steve graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in industrial engineering. While there, he met his bride, Marilyn Kind. They married in 1994 and just celebrated 28 years together. They have a beautiful daughter, Taylor, who was the apple of her daddy's eye.

Steve worked at Raytheon and was Executive Director - Naval Power. He began and ended his 35 years with the same company.

Steve loved traveling with his family. He especially enjoyed traveling to watch Taylor play volleyball for Northeastern University. Traveling to Lake Tahoe was also a favorite place for him from childhood. He went there every summer where he enjoyed boating, hiking, and BBQ-ing with his family and friends.

His hobbies included scuba diving and perfecting his pulled pork recipe in his smoker.

Steve passed away unexpectedly while on business in Boston on May 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughter Taylor, his parents, Gretchen & Fran Reiter, his siblings, Francis, Karl and Lisa along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family.

He was a wonderful man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was the first person to help his family or friends in whatever they needed without being asked. Contributions to his memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

His service is at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by Adair Dodge Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

