STEVENS, Army Capt. Jose A. (Retired)
79 of Tucson, AZ. passed away on January 13, 2019. He was born in Turicachi, Sonora, Mex. to Miguel Vasquez and Emma Stevens. He grew up in Douglas, AZ. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and served honorably for 23 years. He was an officer in the Vietnam war where he served as an infantry commander and a helicopter pilot. He was awarded three bronze stars and two purple hearts and other citations. He then served in the Civil Service or 17 years before retiring. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Myrna Moreno Stevens; seven children, nine grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and a large extended family. He was a loving and supporting father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. A man of honor and incredible love for family. Rosary service will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on Friday, January 18, 2019 between 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interment at Marana Mortuary Cemetery on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.