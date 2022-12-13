Stewart Patberg

On October 22, 2022, Stewart Kim Patberg, loving husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather, passed away at age 87. Kim was born July 3, 1935, in Princeton, IN to Nobel Frederick Wilhelm (Doc) and Laura Louvicey (Farmer) Patberg. He graduated from Pickstown, SD High School in 1953. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado on June 7, 1957, and was a member of Kappa Sig Fraternity. He and Barbara were married on June 8, 1957, and moved to San Diego, CA on June 9th where Kim served in the Navy for 3 years before joining IBM. They raised two children, Kurt and Lisa. They lived in San Diego & Palos Verdes, CA, Westport, CT, Paradise Valley, Tucson & Gilbert, AZ. Kim was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and his parents. He is survived by his children Lisa Anderson and Kurt (Carla) Patberg, his sister Kay Patberg Campbell (Chuck) Kerby, grandchildren Eric, Scott (Sarah), Alora Anderson; Allison, Joe, Jim Patberg, and 3 great-grandchildren. Per Kim's request, there will not be any services.