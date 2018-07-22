STINE, Warren Bernard ("Bill") July 10, 1920 - July 16, 2018
Tucson, Arizona. Warren Bernard ("Bill") Stine was born in Okemah, Oklahoma where he graduated and played for the Class "C" State Championship Basketball Team in 1939. During WWII, Bill joined the Army Air Corps and was stationed in California. Remaining there after the war, he led as a crew chief for Slick Airways and later continued his successful career working for McDonnell Douglas and Lytton Industries. It was in Canoga Park, California where Bill met the love of his life, Barbara Dobson. The two would later retire in Tucson to play golf, travel and enjoy long-lasting friendships, two of his closest including Lee Brandsma and Jay Edwards. Bill was a kind, fun-loving man, loyal friend and accomplished golfer who scored better than his own age numerous times. Bill was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Dobson Stine and great-nephew, Jeff Randall Burkes. Bill is survived by nephews, Gerald A. Stine and Dennis F Stine; niece, Carolyn Frances Burkes; great-nephews, Jarett A. Stine and Justin R. Stine; great-nieces, Pamela Burkes-Smith and Paula Burkes; great-great-nephew, Henry R. Burkes and Jeff's wife, Suzy Burkes. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018 at Resurrection Lutheran Church 11575 N 1st Ave in Oro Valley, Arizona. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.