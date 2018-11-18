STOCK, Nelvin Leon (Neb)
Passed away November 14, 2018. Born in Tucson on October 14, 1928. Neb was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Stock. He is survived by their children, Dean (Terry), Gary (Beverly), Gail Elam, Gina Bagley (Alan), Duane (Andi), 18 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and was a surrogate grandpa to hundreds. Neb worked for Mountain Bell for over 35 years. He lived to hunt and bowl. He was a mountain of a man that will be missed by all. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ft. Lowell Building. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel (326-4343).