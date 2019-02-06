STOREY, Hermance D.
A brilliant light in this world was extinguished when Hermance D. Storey, aged 92, died on January 30, 2019 after a sudden onset of congestive heart failure. She was born in Oran, Algeria, the daughter of Léon and Camille Dadoun. Hermance was a beautiful woman loved by all who knew her. She often spoke of her childhood recounting fun times she had with her five brothers and sisters. Their home was always filled with laughter and love. She worked as a translator and clerical assistant during WWII and met her husband, Lt. Colonel Charlton H. Storey, while he was stationed in Oran. They married November 19, 1945 and remained devoted to each other until Charlton's death in 2010. She missed him greatly and spoke of him daily to her family and friends. She was the beloved mother of four children: Margaret (Robert) McMillan, Ellen C. Montijo, Madeleine (David) Lucas and Chuck H. Storey. Chuck preceded her in death in November, 1980. Family was her life, always caring for them with patience and providing support. She was a consummate hostess and wonderful women's bible study leader. She enriched her children's and friends' lives each and every day. Her kindness was exemplary. She became an integral part of the lives of her grandchildren: Michael (Daria) Montijo, Tessa (Jeremy) Riley, Scott (Kristen) Lucas and her eight great- grandchildren: Zane, Theadora, Ayden, Gavin, Madison, Quinn, Amelia and Andrew from the moment they were born. She was the best "Grandmere" any child could ever have and will be deeply missed. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at the Los Gatos Memorial Park in California. The family grieves her passing but finds deep comfort in knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior, her devoted husband, and sweet son in heaven. We thank all who cared for her and made her a part of their lives. Thank you for loving her. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.