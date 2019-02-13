STOUGH, Eugene Edwin
died peacefully on January 30, 2019. He was 93 years old. Gene was born in Trinidad, CO in 1925. At a young age, his family moved to Tucson, AZ where he attended Tucson High School. Gene then entered the Navy during WWII. While on leave, he met his wife, Charlotte Lorraine Rohrbach, and was married for 68 years. After his time in the service, Gene moved to Alhambra, CA, where he attended the Electronic Technical Institute and earned his First Class Radiotelephone License. He continued his career as a Chief Engineer in El Paso and at the University of Arizona. He then took a position in Pasadena, CA, where he built the Radio/TV department. Upon retirement, he relocated back to Tucson to be close to his children. Gene enjoyed golf and fishing with his grandchildren at his second home in Show Low, AZ. He served as an Usher at Christ Presbyterian Church. Gene was a kind and loving soul and will be missed by many. He is survived by his brother, James (Virginia) and his four children, Charles (Diane), Lorna (Paul Condon), Phillip (Lisa) and Patricia (Jerry Murphy); ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.