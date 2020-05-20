Stuart Bourquin

Stuart Bourquin

  • Updated

BOURQUIN, Stuart Blair

77, of Emerald Isle, NC, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942 in Connersville, IN son of the late, Edward and Wilma Stewart Bourquin

and stepfather, Russell Clifton.

A service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by wife, Shirley Simpson Bourquin of the home; sons, Bobby Bourquin (Donna), Rusty Bourquin and Randy Bourquin; granddaughter, Morgan Bourquin; sisters, Connie Hansen (Curt) and Debra Coopwood both of AZ; and brother, Eddie Bourquin of IA.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Reed Bourquin.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made

to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are by JONES FUNERAL HOME-Swansboro, NC.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News