Stuart Bourquin

BOURQUIN, Stuart Blair
77, of Emerald Isle, NC, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942 in Connersville, IN son of the late, Edward and Wilma Stewart Bourquin
and stepfather, Russell Clifton.
A service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Simpson Bourquin of the home; sons, Bobby Bourquin (Donna), Rusty Bourquin and Randy Bourquin; granddaughter, Morgan Bourquin; sisters, Connie Hansen (Curt) and Debra Coopwood both of AZ; and brother, Eddie Bourquin of IA.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Reed Bourquin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made
to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by JONES FUNERAL HOME-Swansboro, NC.
