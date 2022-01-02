Stuart Herzog

He won a newsworthy court fight in 1973 for a welder working for a Tucson copper company, who was offered a better-paying management job in its South American facility, put his home up for sale, and was suddenly fired without cause. Rocko recovered all his client's economic losses, and then some.

Meanwhile, positions on major public issues became a growing part of his busy office. In the early '70s, Rocko represented consumers opposing sharp electric rate increases, accused utility executives of conflicts of interest, and called the company an illegal monopoly. The rate hike was substantially reduced. At the same time, he represented environmentalists battling a proposed 500-mile-long transmission line that would tear across eastern Arizona. In that case, his stance led to changes that the company would later admit involved "aesthetic and ecological considerations that are without precedent in a line of that size and length."

Rocko even began training interns to help with the workload, with some of them later building up the environmental movement nationwide, including creation of the Conference of Consumer Organizations (COCO), with chapters across the country. And he participated in Washington hearings by the Senate Select Committee on Small Business seeking better oversight of electric utilities.