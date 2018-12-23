STUART, Jean
83, passed away on December 12, 2018 at her home. Jean Stuart is survived by her husband of 61 years Douglas G. Stuart; her children, Monty (Debbie) Stuart, Kathy (Tom) Lohse, Dan Stuart, and Cindy (Mike) Sadowsky; her grandchildren, Samantha Stuart, Bryan, Karen and Amy Lohse, Daniel Stuart, Miles Sadowsky, Corinne Sanders, and great-grandchild, Scotlynn Roberts. Jean is also survived by her beloved dog Bentle. Jean Stuart was a former elementary school counselor in the Tucson Unified School District. When Jean Stuart retired from counseling, she became an active grandmother taking grandchildren to different activities and then on special trips with the grandparents. Jean volunteered in her daughters' classrooms. Jean also volunteered with Pima Council on Aging assisting with the yearly Centenarian Celebration. Jean also became very involved in keeping fit. She loved the cycling classes at La Mariposa and going out with the friends she made there. Their get-togethers meant the world to her. Jean will be remembered for her sense of humor, her kindness and her love of family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or programs that promote social and emotional health in children. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.