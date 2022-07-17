Stuart Salasche

Dr. Stuart "Stu" J. Salasche, 80, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, beloved companion of Els Duvigneau and husband of the late Jan, nee Moore; loving father of Laurie Leas; special "other Stu" to grandchildren Ella and Ezra; born in Chicago to the late Benjamin and Molly, nee Bialis; cherished brother of Lorry (Renee) and the late Alice (late Irwin) Fine; brother-in-law of Lynn Younger; adored uncle and great-uncle Stuie and friend to many. Stu earned his medical degree in 1967 from the University of Illinois Medical School. He began his career as a physician in the U.S Army Medical Corps, which included posts across Europe. While stationed in San Antonio at Brooks Army Medical Center, he was instrumental in the growth and development of MOHS Surgery. During his time as President of the American College of MOHS Surgery, he traveled the world to share his dermatologic expertise. Dr. Salasche retired as a Colonel after 20 years of service and then taught at Harvard Medical School. Upon moving to Tucson, Stu spent many years at the University of Arizona teaching and mentoring dermatologic surgeons in his fellowship programs. Stu was an avid lover of nature, hiking many miles in his beloved Tucson parks and traveling near and far to hike, bike, explore and travel. He was an active environmentalist and became involved in many local charities. He loved the arts, attending and learning about movies, musicals and shows, even performing in plays. His passion for teaching continued into his retirement years, as a tutor at Literacy Connects and a reader for Make Way for Books. He was loved for his English as a Second Language volunteer, he created clever lessons and communities of new friends, as well as for the joy he took in reading aloud to young children. Above all, Stu was known for his love of family, his kindness, his playful nature, and his ability to see the magic in everything. Graveside service 10 AM, Monday, July 18th at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Literacy Connects (literacyconnects.org), The Rogue Theater (theroguetheater.org), or the Food Bank of Southern Arizona (communityfoodbank.org). If you would like to view the service, please see the following link: www.shalom2.com or call 847-255-3520.