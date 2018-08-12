STUCKY, Patricia Jean (Pat)
of Tucson, AZ died July 13, 2018 at the age of 85 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 10, 1933 to Claude and Margaret Cornwell on their farm in Mantorville, MN and was the second youngest of six children. The family later moved to the small town of Pine Island, Minnesota. Upon graduation from high school, Pat worked as a dental hygienist. In 1950, she married Conrad "Con" Stucky. They moved to Iowa City, Iowa so Con could attend the University of Iowa. After completing his studies, they moved overseas with their four young children. A six-month assignment with the Ford Foundation turned into an incredible twenty-year adventure in the Middle East, primarily in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Pat adapted quickly to her new, unexplored world and embraced the many challenges with her trademark cheerfulness. In 1980, Pat and Con returned to the U.S. and settled in Tucson where Con established a branch office for the Kansas based Planning Development Services (PDS). Pat worked as a secretary for PDS and later worked for Senior Services at Northwest Hospital until her retirement in 2001. Pat loved life and lived it to the fullest. She could often be found humming and dancing to her favorite tunes. She had a beautiful voice, loved to sing, and was part of many singing groups that provided local entertainment. Pat also loved to travel and regularly returned to Minnesota to visit family. She enjoyed the sunsets and the moon rising over the Catalina Mountains. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Arizona Wildcats and rarely missed a basketball game. Her spirited personality, fun loving demeanor and infectious laughter touched the lives of many. Her family was the most important thing to her. Pat is survived by her children, Mark (Gail), Barb (Colman), Bonny (John) and Joe (Kari); 11 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Her ashes were scattered with her husband's who preceded her in death by 16 years. While she will be greatly missed, we are comforted that she has finally been reunited with Con. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.